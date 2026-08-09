Sophie Cunningham, DiJonai Carrington Drama Explodes After WNBA Ejection

Sophie Cunningham and DiJonai Carrington just turned a heated WNBA matchup into a full-blown controversy ... with Carrington getting ejected after a hard hit on Cunningham, followed moments later by a social media post that appeared to take a shot at the Indiana Fever star.

During Saturday’s Fever-Sky game in Chicago, Carrington made contact with Cunningham’s head during a first-quarter play. Officials initially called a common foul ... but after a review, upgraded it to a Flagrant 2 and ejected Carrington.

DiJonai Carrington was assessed a Flagrant 2 and was ejected from the game after this play. pic.twitter.com/WRapu4lqHX @espn

Cunningham quickly got up, while teammate Makayla Timpson stepped between the two players, however the drama continued online. Shortly after the ejection, a post reading “WHITE PRIVILEGE” appeared on Carrington’s Threads account, tagging the Indiana Fever.

Cunningham addressed the post after the game, suggesting Carrington was looking for attention and pointing out she had no personal history with her ... saying straight-up "I don’t even know her" -- although she did feel that the foul was "absolutely" intentional.

Cunningham also rejected the idea that race had anything to do with the incident, pointing to her own previous ejection for a hard foul. Fever coach Stephanie White said she did not believe Carrington intentionally targeted Cunningham.

Saturday’s confrontation also brought renewed attention to Carrington’s history with Indiana. In 2024, she accidentally made contact with Caitlin Clark’s eye during a playoff game, leading to days of debate over the play.