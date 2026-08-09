NFL Star Trent Williams Sued By Car Dealer For Allegedly Not Paying Porsche Lease

Trent Williams has allegedly been hoarding his 49ers gold ... because a car company claims the NFL star hasn't paid his lease in years.

The offensive lineman is being sued by OpenRoad Auto Group -- a car dealer in Washington -- which claims in 2011 it leased a 2018 Porsche 911 to Trent.

According to OpenRoad, Williams agreed to make 48 monthly payments ... with the lease expiring August 31, 2025.

The company claims Williams made the first two lease payments in August and September 2021 ... in the total amount of $10,617.26 ... but hasn't made a single payment since.

OpenRoad claims Williams authorized the company to debit his bank account directly for lease payments but alleges he closed the account shortly after initially signing the release.

The company says it doesn't know where the car is now -- claiming Williams may have sold it to a car company which in turn sold it to someone else. Either way, the company says Williams owes past-due lease payments totaling $244,199.28, as well as additional charges, fees and costs.

OpenRoad is suing Trent for breach of contract, fraud and more.

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Worth noting ... Trent probably ain't hurting for cash ... in April he signed a 2-year, $50 million contract extension with the Niners.