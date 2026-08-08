Liam Payne's Final Hours Revealed in Never-Before-Seen Photos

Never-before-seen photos are shedding new light on Liam Payne's final hours ... showing the singer inside his Buenos Aires hotel before his fatal fall.

Daily Mail obtained more than 3,000 documents and photos from the police investigation into the late One Direction singer's October 2024 death ... including images showing him drinking, interacting with two sex workers and moving around the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

One photo reportedly shows Liam swinging around a pole the night before his death. Others show hotel workers bringing booze to his room and Liam meeting the two women in the lobby the following day.

The women allegedly told investigators Liam sang for them and asked about getting cocaine ... with the report also claiming he wanted help making crack.

As TMZ previously reported ... prosecutors said Liam spent his final day drinking heavily, hiring two prostitutes and doing cocaine before hotel employees carried him from the lobby back to his room.

We later reported the 31-year-old appeared to be trying to escape the hotel when he fell from his third-floor balcony. A hotel employee had called 911 shortly before the fall ... expressing concern he could hurt himself because his room had a balcony.