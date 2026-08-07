I Want To Play In The WNBA ...

Play video content Video: Ex-NBA'er Enes Kanter Freedom Vows To Play In WNBA Amid Trans Debate

Former NBA big man Enes Kanter Freedom just dropped a bombshell ... officially declaring for the 2027 Draft!

The retired, 6'10" center -- rocking a bright orange W hoodie -- says after a careful review of the league’s eligibility guidelines around inclusion, there was one conclusion.

Enes Kanter Freedom meets every single requirement.

“If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA,” the 34-year-old hooper posted Friday. "Based on the current guidelines, I can and am officially declaring my eligibility for the upcoming WNBA draft in April 2027."

Kanter went on ... "I know my presence on the court will stir up strong opinions. I am definitely not here to mock, make fun of, or disrespect any community or personal choices. I’m simply asking that the current rules be applied equally to everyone -- the rules that represent the very values many WNBA players and coaches have publicly advocated for.”

Enes closed with this ... “See you at training camp.”

The timing is no coincidence.

The league has been in the middle of a heated debate over transgender athletes after star Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham recently spoke out, saying she wanted to "protect young girls in a locker room" who "shouldn't have to go against biological men."

Cunningham later doubled down, saying her argument was nothing more than “common sense.”

Kanter's bold move is clearly aimed at forcing the WNBA's hand, or sparking further conversation, at the least.

The league's collective bargaining agreement states only players who are women are eligible for the WNBA, but they never explain what that actually means.

Enes, the former #3 overall pick in 2011, played 11 seasons in the NBA, averaging 11 points and 8 rebounds on the hardwood.

Despite not hooping professionally since 2022, Kanter would be a PROBLEM in the WNBA.