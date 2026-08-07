NBA Star James Harden's Texas Gun Case Dismissed

James Harden's Texas gun case has been dismissed ... after the NBA star was arrested in Houston and charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The Harris County District Attorney submitted the dismissal request Thursday -- which was obtained by TMZ -- after prosecutors say Harden completed an "alternative resolution agreement." The California Post was the first to report.

It's unclear what the agreement is ... but a judge signed off on the motion and dismissed the case on Thursday ... meaning the case won't be hanging over Harden's head by the time the NBA season rolls around in the fall.

We broke the story ... Harden was arrested in Houston on June 13 after cops say he had a handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Officers said the gun was in plain view and not being carried in a holster.

Harden was taken into custody, charged with a misdemeanor, and later released on bond.

He has not publicly commented on the arrest or dismissal.