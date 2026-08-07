Miss North Carolina USA Winner's Family Breaks Silence After She's Dethroned

The family of former Miss North Carolina USA 2026 Brittany Boltinhouse is speaking out after she was stripped of her title after her alleged past social media posts contained racist language.

An unnamed family member seemed to defend her in a statement to the Daily Mail, stating ... "I think it's important to put her truth out and have the proper narrative out versus a narrative that is saving the face [of] an organization."

They continued, "As you can imagine, there's a lot we would like to say but we are taking the time to be in prayer and unity and [will] respond in a manner [that] God calls us to."

Blaize Productions, the organizers behind the North Carolina competition, announced Wednesday they'd be revoking the crown Brittany won on June 28 ... giving the title to runner-up Myla Hadley.

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In the announcement, Blaize noted they must "uphold the standards and values that our titleholders agree to embrace when accepting the honor of wearing the crown" and therefore had no option but to rip the crown from Brittany.

Miss USA CEO Thom Brodeur said Brittany agreed to step down from her role as Miss North Carolina after her conduct violated the standards of the pageant organization, adding ... "The Miss USA organization does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia nor language that strips any person of their dignity."

According to The NC Beat, she allegedly wrote a bunch of racially charged posts on social media using the alias, Sosa the Stallion, between 2017 and 2019 ... allegedly using the n-word repeatedly and describing herself as "toxic."