Former Miss Universe Jamaica Contestant LaToya Malcolm Dead at 35

LaToya Malcolm -- a former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant -- is dead.

Miss Universe Jamaica announced LaToya's death on social media Saturday, posting ... "We mourn the passing of MUJ alumna LaToya Malcolm, who proudly competed in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica Competition."

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The statement continued ... "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and loved ones. Rest peacefully, LaToya. You will never be forgotten."

Miss Universe Jamaica didn't elaborate on how she died or when exactly she passed away, but fans are sending love and condolences in the comments.

After competing in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica pageant, LaToya took home the top title in the 2024 Miss Jamaica Bikini International contest.

In addition to being a pageant star, the beauty queen was also a dance instructor, according to the Jamaica Observer.

She was 35.