'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Armando And Kenny's Daughter Discharged from Hospital After Brain Bleed

'90 Day Fiancé' stars Armando Niedermeier-Rubio and Kenny Niedermeier finally have some good medical news to share ... their daughter's out of the hospital after a brain bleed put her in the ICU.

The reality stars announced on social media that their 13-year-old daughter, Hannah, has been discharged from a hospital in Arizona ... days after she'd been airlifted there from Mexico.

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Armando said ... "I’m actually very happy, very just thrilled, and just my heart is so full to let you guys know that Hannah has been released from the hospital, which is the best news we could have right now."

Kenny added ... "Oh God, we are so over the moon. Hannah’s very happy to be leaving the hospital."

As you know, Hannah had initially been taken to an ER in Mexico -- but ended up getting transferred to a Phoenix hospital for better care.

Kenny flew out to be by her side ... but Armando was initially turned away at the border. He managed to cross over the weekend, and reunited with his daughter and husband.

Now, Kenny says Hannah's gotten "leaps and bounds" better since her father made it to Arizona ... and doctors felt good enough about her progress to send her home with her family to continue her recovery.

But, Kenny stressed, Hannah's not 100% in the clear ... he says she's on anti-seizure medication and still needs to stay in the Phoenix area until at least next month, when more tests are run.

Kenny says doctors have "no clue" how Hannah ended up with the brain bleed.

Right now, Hannah's still dealing with some mild blindness, facial drooping, and minor weakness ... so she'll be in rehab for the next month.