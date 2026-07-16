'90 Day Fiancé' Star Armando Rubio's Attorney Urges DHS to Help Him Reach Sick Daughter

Armando Niedermeier-Rubio's immigration attorney is making a public plea to the Department of Homeland Security and other U.S. officials ... asking for emergency help so the '90 Day Fiancé' star can reunite with his husband and daughter during a devastating family medical crisis.

Kelsey Zubkoff tells TMZ ... Armando is urgently seeking assistance so he can be reunited with his U.S. citizen spouse, Kenny Niedermeier, and his lawful permanent resident daughter, Hannah, who is receiving critical care in the ICU at a Phoenix hospital.

According to the attorney, Armando is pursuing the lawful spousal visa process and is asking the Department of Homeland Security, the appropriate U.S. Embassy or consulate, or any other agency able to expedite review of his pending case. While that request is under consideration, they're also asking whether emergency humanitarian parole or other lawful temporary relief may be available given the extraordinary medical circumstances.

Zubkoff also pushed back on misinformation circulating online, telling us Armando didn't overstay an authorized period of admission in the United States.

The attorney adds, "This family is not asking to bypass the law—they are asking for compassion, urgency, and consideration of every lawful avenue available during an extremely serious family emergency."