'90 Day Fiancé' Star Armando: Details Revealed About Daughter's Brain Bleed

'90 Day Fiancé' star Armando Niedermeier-Rubio is still waiting for a source of his daughter Hannah's brain bleed ... and in the meantime, TMZ has learned new details about her condition.

Armando's husband, Kenny Niedermeier, tells TMZ ... Hannah has bleeding in the middle or her brain and she's undergoing a battery of tests at a hospital in Phoenix.

Luckily, Kenny says the bleed "doesn’t seem active, which is a good sign of [it] not getting worse."

As we reported ... Kenny rushed to be by Hannah's side Thursday after Armando was declined entrance into the United States from his home country of Mexico despite his daughter's ICU stay.

Kenny confirms Armando is still stuck in Mexico despite having a letter from a local hospital urging border officers to let him through to the U.S.

Armando and Kenny tied the knot in 2021, with their ceremony being featured in the Season 3 finale of TLC's "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way." They're still working on obtaining a marriage visa for Armando.

Armando has shared updates about Hannah on social media ... saying doctors will turn to "a more invasive procedure" if the ongoing tests don't yield any results.