Georgia Grandma Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter After 2-Year-Old Grandson Drowns

A grandmother in Georgia is facing manslaughter and cruelty to children charges after her 2-year-old grandson drowned in a pool, police said.

Emelisa Paz-Santos was booked Wednesday in the Fulton County Jail on those two charges, while Immigration Customs Enforcement also put a detainer on her, according to official online records.

Roswell PD says 2-year-old Axel Delgado drowned in a clubhouse pool on the night of June 21. Police also say first responders raced to the scene and performed live-saving measures before transporting the child to a hospital where he died.

During their investigation, police learned from witnesses and surveillance footage that "Paz-Santos failed to provide adequate care and supervision for Delgado, resulting in his drowning."