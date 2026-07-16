An obnoxious Blue Angels flyover at a Florida beach resulted in a dangerous mess for onlookers ... and video from the moment is insane.

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is why I said those NG Apache pilots needed to be put in hack (no formal investigation or paperwork required), no matter how cool their (safe) fly-over was: Someone is always going to try to one-up them, and people are going to get hurt. pic.twitter.com/I9FnmRtNRk @thestinkeye

The incident happened Wednesday morning during "Breakfast with the Blues" at Pensacola Beach ... and it scared the hell out of beachgoers as tents, chairs, and umbrellas went flying from the force of the jet engines when the area was buzzed.

Reactions to the moment were split ... some witnesses said it was awesome -- others on social media pointed out the situation was really dangerous with all this stuff flung around the busy area.

It seems the Navy also thinks the flyover was questionable ... and is reportedly investigating.