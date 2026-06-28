U.S. Carries Out 10 Strikes On Iran As Ceasefire Hangs On By A Thread

Play video content Video: U.S. Carries Out 10 Strikes On Iran As Ceasefire X/@CENTCOM

The ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is seemingly being tested as President Trump on Saturday announced a new round of strikes on Iran -- and the devastation was caught on video.

Check out the insane footage -- The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) posted video of the U.S. carrying out 10 strikes on Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.

The commander-in-chief posted a message to Truth Social on Saturday night, saying U.S. aircraft "struck Iranian missile and drone storage location, and costal radar sites for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN!”

The latest violation occurred early Saturday morning when Iran launched a drone attack on M/T Kiku, a Panamanian oil tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz with more than two-million barrels of crude oil.

Trump also wrote on Truth Social that it's possible the Iranians will never learn and the U.S. may have to "complete the job" by wiping them off the face of the planet.