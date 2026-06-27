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U.S. Blows Up Iranian Missile and Drone Storage Sites, on Video

U.S. Central Command Video Iranian Missile and Drone Storage Sites Blown to Pieces

By TMZ Staff
Published
us-missile-iran-kal-06-27-2026
RIGHT ON TARGET
Video: U.S. Missile Destroys Iranian Missile and Drone Storage Sites
X / @CENTCOM

The Department of Defense is touting yet another successful military attack ... this time sharing a video of U.S. airstrikes on multiple Iranian military sites.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) posted the video Friday of the Thursday attack ... showing American aircraft completely annihilating the Iranian sites into clouds of smoke.

CENTCOM said the strikes, which also hit coastal radar sites, were retaliatory after Tehran allegedly attacked a Singapore-flagged commercial cargo ship with a drone in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions as a ceasefire appeared to be holding.

CENTCOM blasted Iran's attack as an unprovoked violation of the ceasefire, saying it also threatened freedom of navigation through one of the world's busiest shipping lanes. The U.S. military remains in the region to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz safely.

041626 boat blown up kal APRIL 2026
BLOWN TO BITS
Video: Video Captures U.S. Strike on Suspected Drug Smugglers at Sea
X/@Southcom

As you know, the Trump administration has shared numerous clips of U.S. armed forces blowing up enemy vessels, including several containing alleged drug smugglers, as the prez continues his fight against drugs and crime in America.

In fact, just over a week ago, Trump U.S. Southern Command General Francis L. Donovan ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a boat with three purported drug traffickers aboard ... just check out the video above to see the result.

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