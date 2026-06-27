U.S. Blows Up Iranian Missile and Drone Storage Sites, on Video

Play video content Video: U.S. Missile Destroys Iranian Missile and Drone Storage Sites X / @CENTCOM

The Department of Defense is touting yet another successful military attack ... this time sharing a video of U.S. airstrikes on multiple Iranian military sites.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) posted the video Friday of the Thursday attack ... showing American aircraft completely annihilating the Iranian sites into clouds of smoke.

CENTCOM said the strikes, which also hit coastal radar sites, were retaliatory after Tehran allegedly attacked a Singapore-flagged commercial cargo ship with a drone in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions as a ceasefire appeared to be holding.

CENTCOM blasted Iran's attack as an unprovoked violation of the ceasefire, saying it also threatened freedom of navigation through one of the world's busiest shipping lanes. The U.S. military remains in the region to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz safely.

Play video content APRIL 2026 Video: Video Captures U.S. Strike on Suspected Drug Smugglers at Sea X/@Southcom

As you know, the Trump administration has shared numerous clips of U.S. armed forces blowing up enemy vessels, including several containing alleged drug smugglers, as the prez continues his fight against drugs and crime in America.

On June 18, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known… pic.twitter.com/22B31fjZUK @Southcom