President Trump's Military Blows Up Alleged Narco Traffickers in Boat: Video

President Trump has stopped bombing the hell out of Iran since the ceasefire, but alleged drug traffickers aren't so lucky -- they're still getting blown to bits.

The commander-in-chief is continuing to order his military to rid the world of narcotics traffickers delivering their illegal substances by boat using the Pacific Ocean.

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Case in point ... The U.S. Southern Command announced Wednesday that it blew up a drug trafficking vessel, wiping out "three male narco-terrorists." Check out the video, which shows the three-engine speedboat turning into a fireball as a U.S. missile slams into it from out of nowhere.

The Southern Command said the vessel was occupied by a "Designated Terrorist Organization" that was involved in narco operations along known drug trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific. No US military personnel was injured during the strike.