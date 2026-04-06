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Trump Threatens Reporter With Jail Over Leak About Pilot's Iran Rescue Mission

Donald Trump Rips Journalist Over Downed Pilot Info ... Leak The Leaker or Do Time!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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WE'LL FIND YOU!!!
The White House

President Donald Trump is firing off a major warning ... going after a journalist who reported on the high-stakes rescue mission after a U.S. fighter jet went down in Iran last week.

During a press conference Monday, Trump didn’t name names -- but the message was loud and clear, aimed straight at Axios journalist Barak Ravid -- demanding he cough up his source ... or risk jail time.

Barak Ravid axios 1
Axios

Here’s the backdrop -- U.S. forces managed to track down and rescue two service members after their F-15E Strike Eagle went down -- but Trump says the story put everything on the line ... not just the two being rescued, but the hundreds involved in pulling it off.

U.S. And Israel Wage War Against Iran
Launch Gallery
War Against Iran -- The Destruction Launch Gallery
Getty

It’s all part of Trump’s ongoing war with the media since the Iran conflict kicked off -- repeatedly accusing outlets of undermining operations ... and now, this feels like a real warning shot.

Bottom line, whether it actually goes that far or not, the message is clear -- report at your own risk.

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