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President Trump Posts Video Showing Fiery Bunker Buster Bomb Attack in Iran

President Trump Hey Iran, Say Hello To My 2000-Pound Bunker-Buster Bombs!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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FIRE IN THE SKY
Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

President Donald Trump is keeping up his attacks on Iran, unleashing a massive bomb strike on the city of Isfahan that was captured on eye-popping video.

DT posted the 31-second clip on Truth Social Monday night, showing 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs exploding in Isfahan where it's believed uranium — which is used to make nuclear weapons — is stashed. 

Donald Trump's Presidential Pics
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DONALD TRUMP'S PRESIDENTIAL PICS Launch Gallery
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The Wall Street Journal, citing an unnamed U.S. official, reported the attack targeted an ammunition depot in the city. 

The Associated Press said Isfahan is one of 3 of Iran's likely nuclear sites where highly enriched uranium is squirreled away, noting the U.S. also bombed the city back in June.

Trump didn't bother writing a caption for his Truth Social post ... the fiery video speaks for itself, putting the devastation on full display.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sub getty
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As you know, the U.S. and Israel kicked off the war against Iran on February 26, conducting a slew of strikes that killed most of Iran's senior leadership, including the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Trump says he's waging the war mainly to prevent Iran — a longtime state sponsor of terrorism — from getting a nuclear bomb.

U.S. And Israel Wage War Against Iran
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War Against Iran -- The Destruction Launch Gallery
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In recent days, Trump has talked about sealing a deal with Iran to end the conflict, but surviving Iranian officials are downplaying any such resolution.

Trump has also threatened to seize Iran's oil while dispatching hundreds of U.S. troops to the Middle East for a possible ground assault to take control of Iran's critical infrastructure. 

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