Jed Wallace Files Appeal of Blake Lively Defamation Suit Getting Tossed

Jed Wallace is trying to breathe new life into his dismissed defamation case against Blake Lively -- because now he's appealing ... TMZ has learned.

ICYMI ... Jed and his company Street Relations Inc. were named in Blake's 2024 civil rights complaint for allegedly smearing Blake after the "It Ends With Us" drama.

Wallace filed a defamation suit in Texas in response … but a judge tossed it last year for lack of jurisdiction.

Basically, the court found Jed hadn’t proven that the Texas court had the power to handle the case. But in the court docs filed Friday, Jed claims he does have jurisdiction … saying Blake took “meaningful Texas-targeted actions.”

According to Jed's appeal, Blake’s accusations are about Jed’s alleged conduct in Texas, and he says Blake invoked a Texas court to investigate her accusations, hired Texas lawyers, and paid filing fees to the Texas court.