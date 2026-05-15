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Reese Witherspoon Reunites With Ex-Hubby Ryan Phillippe for Son's Graduation

Reese Witherspoon Caps Off Son's Graduation With Ex Ryan Phillippe!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe all gather together for Deacon and Ryder Backgrid 2
Backgrid

Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe just pulled off a rare reunion ... showing up all smiles for son Deacon Phillippe's graduation from New York University!

The former couple looked every bit the proud parents Friday as they snapped pics and celebrated Deacon's big milestone in NYC.

Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe all gather together for Deacon and Ryder Backgrid
Backgrid

Honestly, Reese and Ryan may be Hollywood royalty, but they blended right in with the sea of emotional parents soaking up graduation day.

Reese Witherspoon Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Reese Witherspoon Through the Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Still, seeing these two together is pretty rare these days ... so fans def got a little bonus nostalgia moment watching them reunite for their son.

The ceremony was packed with star power too -- with Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, and Kurt Russell also showing up to cheer on Kate’s son Ryder Robinson. Big Apple graduation day turned into a full-on celeb parade!

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