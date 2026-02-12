Reese Witherspoon ‘Devastated’ Over James Van Der Beek’s Death

Reese Witherspoon is honoring James Van Der Beek's life as she mourns his death, saying she's heartbroken over the loss of the talented actor.

Witherspoon paid tribute to Van Der Beek on her Instagram Story after he passed away Wednesday in Austin, Texas. While an official cause of death has not been released, Van Der Beek had been battling stage 3 colorectal cancer since August 2023.

Reese writes she's "devastated" about Van Der Beek's passing, calling him an "extraordinary, talented man who also showed great kindness and grace in every action.” Witherspoon went on to say she's praying for Van Der Beek's family.

Van Der Beek's final acting role will come in the upcoming TV series, "Elle," based on Reese's iconic character, Elle Woods, from the 2001 flick "Legally Blonde." Witherspoon is an executive producer on the show, which is set to premiere on July 1. In the series, Van Der Beek portrays Dean Wilson -- a school superintendent and mayoral candidate.

As you know ... Van Der Beek enjoyed a successful Hollywood career, breaking out as Dawson Leery on the hit 1990s series “Dawson’s Creek.” He later landed recurring roles on several other big shows, including “How I Met Your Mother,” “One Tree Hill,” and “Pose.”

In addition to his television work, James starred in several films, including "Varsity Blues," "Scary Movie," "The Rules of Attraction" and more.

He's survived by his wife Kimberley and their six children. James was 48.