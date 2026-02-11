James Van Der Beek's Devastated Celebrity Pals Pay Tribute After His Death

Tributes are pouring in for James Van Der Beek following his death today at 48 -- with celebs making their heartbreak loud and clear.

Derek Hough shared an emotional IG post sending prayers to James’ wife and children, while Sarah Michelle Gellar reflected on growing up alongside him. Noah Beck posted a still with James from the comedy "Sidelined: The QB and Me," writing simply, "Bye for now."

Alfonso Ribeiro paid a lengthy tribute to his 'true friend, brother and life guide," while Rumer Willis shared a link to a GoFundMe set up by James' family and friends to help cover his medical bills.