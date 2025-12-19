James Van Der Beek Says Cancer Diagnosis Was Best Thing to Happen to Him

Cancer Diagnosis Was Best Thing To Ever Happen To Me

James Van Der Beek is staying positive while talking about his stage 3 colon cancer ... saying when he first got the diagnosis, he honestly thought it might be the best thing that ever happened to him.

It’s a surprising take, for sure ... but the "Dawson’s Creek" alum explained it all on "Today" Friday, saying the diagnosis forced him to make lifestyle changes he likely wouldn’t have made otherwise.

James says those changes are already setting him up for happier, healthier years ahead ... and the diagnosis was the wake-up call he needed to slow down and pay closer attention to what he’s putting in his body.

Overall, James says cancer has brought him closer to God ... and he gives major credit to his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, the mother of his six kids, for standing by him through it all.