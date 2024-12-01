James Van Der Beek Selling Signed 'Varsity Blues' Jerseys to Cover Cancer Expenses

Buy My Jersey and Help Me Cover Medical Expenses

James Van Der Beek is clearly learning firsthand how out-of-control medical costs can sink a family.

As we reported, the "Dawson's Creek" star is being treated for colorectal cancer. He's pitching something to his Instagram ... followers can help pay his medical expenses and the expenses of others in a similar situation.

James is enticing his followers to buy a football jersey from his flick, "Varsity Blues," and guarantees he'll have it personally signed and delivered by XMAS.

The 48-year-old modeled the jersey, which has the name of his character Jonathan "Mox" Moxon emblazoned on it.

James talked last week about the "financial burden" of fighting cancer. In this Instagram story, he hashtagged “#cancerisexpensive.”

He says, “100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own 😇).”