James Van Der Beek Enjoys Family Grocery Outing Amid Cancer Battle

James Van Der Beek is keeping his loved ones close during his cancer battle ... stepping out in Austin with his family for a grocery store run.

Check it out ... the "Dawson's Creek" alum is seen swinging by a Whole Foods in Texas with several of his children in tow -- proving life goes on even amid health troubles.

In the photos, James holds his head high, wearing a camo-inspired ensemble ... including a baseball cap, cut-off tee, and shorts. The actor is the epitome of a doting dad in the pics, with JVDB holding hands with one of his little ones and helping another carry a big paper bag.

This excursion comes a week after James spoke out about his colorectal cancer diagnosis ... which he's currently receiving treatment for. At the time, he said he had "reason for optimism" on his health journey, adding he's been "feeling good."

He added in a candid Instagram update ... "I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before. I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready."

