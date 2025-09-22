James Van Der Beek Bows Out of Dawson's Creek Reunion Amid Cancer Battle

James Van Der Beek's serious health issues -- notably, cancer -- have caused him to drop out of Monday's much-anticipated "Dawson's Creek" reunion.

Van Der Beek -- who starred as Dawson Leery on the hit TV show -- took to Instagram Sunday and told fans he's "gutted" about missing today's big reunion, which was put together Michelle Williams. As you know, James was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in November 2024.

In his IG post ... Van Der Beek wrote he's currently "out of commission" because he's battling two stomach viruses that have kept him "grounded at the worst possible moment.” He also said he was really looking forward to the charity event ever since Williams conceived the idea in January.

The 2 actors were slated to attend the reunion at Richard Rodgers Theatre in NYC, along with Dawson's Creek alumni Busy Philipps, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and other former costars.

Van Der Beek says he's totally bummed because he "won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most."