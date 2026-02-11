James Van Der Beek's Friends Start GoFundMe for Family After Actor's Death

James Van Der Beek's family says his declining health and his death brought on significant financial strain ... and now a crowdfunding page has been set up to help pay the bills.

James' wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, said on Instagram her friends organized a GoFundMe with a $500,000 goal ... and it's already crossed $200,000 in donations ... including a $1,000 pledge from 'DWTS' pro Derek Hough.

We broke the story ... James died today at 48.

The late 'Dawson's Creek' star revealed in November 2024 that he was battling stage 3 colorectal cancer ... and Kimberly says the costs of his "medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds."

James and Kimberly had 6 kids ... and Kimberly says they're working to stay in their Texas home "to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time."

Kimberly says the money raised will go towards essential living expenses, bills, and education ... and she says every donation will help the family "find hope and security as they rebuild their lives."