Former WWE Star Stacy Keibler Posts Pic of James Van Der Beek in 'Final Days'

James Van Der Beek's friend Stacy Keibler gave his fans an insight into the star's final days ... posting a photo of him watching the sunset from his wheelchair.

Keibler -- a former pro wrestler and actress -- shared the photo Wednesday afternoon ... hours after news of James' death broke, and she wrote it was "a true gift" to spend the star's final days with him.

Stacy writes she learned a lot from James in his final days ... including what it looks like to continue to believe in God's plan, even when the plan is heartbreaking.

Van Der Beek was a terrific father and husband, Keibler adds ... writing it was a pleasure to watch him in his domestic life.

You should go read the full caption for yourself ... but, we will say Stacy ends it with a simple, yet incredible, important lesson ... the present moment is everything.

We broke the story ... Van Der Beek died early Wednesday morning. While no official cause of death has been announced yet, James discussed his battle with cancer quite frequently over the last couple years.

Van Der Beek starred in "Dawson's Creek," "Varsity Blues," "Pose," "Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23" and many more hit shows throughout his career. He never starred alongside Keibler, a notable actor in her own right ... but, it seems they formed a strong bond anyway.

A GoFundMe to help cover James' medical bills and help his family rebuild has already gathered hundreds of thousands of dollars.

James was 48.