James Van Der Beek's GoFundMe Raises Over $1 Million After Death

James Van Der Beek's GoFundMe has raised more than a million bucks less than 24 hours after his death was announced ... and it's still growing.

As of Thursday morning, the crowdfunding page has $1.2 million in donations, from fans and big-name friends alike. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Derek Hough dropped $1,000, Oscar-winner Zoe Saldana -- using her married name of Zoe Saldaña-Perego -- donated $2,500, the Marla Maples Foundation sent in $5,000, and Lyn Lear, the late Norman Lear’s wife, and YouTuber Codie Sanchez even each donated $5,000 on a monthly basis!

Notably, TMZ has not verified the donations -- but it's clear Van Der Beek's death hit people in the heartstrings, as more than 24,000 donations have poured in.

TMZ broke the news -- James died Wednesday morning ... and his family confirmed the sad update with a touching post noting he passed "peacefully."

Tributes from heartbroken friends and colleagues poured in ... and former pro wrestler Stacy Keibler even said farewell by sharing a photo of him watching the sunset from his wheelchair and reflecting on his "final days."

Van Der Beek -- most known for his starring roles in "Dawson's Creek" and the film "Varsity Blues" -- was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in mid-2023 and he revealed the diagnosis in November 2024.

His ongoing cancer treatment was not only emotionally stressful for him and his wife Kimberly, but financially as well -- he even auctioned off some iconic memorbilia to fund his cancer treatment. Kimberly wrote on the family's GoFundMe page that his "medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds."

He left behind 6 young kids he shared with Kimberly.