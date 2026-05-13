Aaron Carter's Estate Reaches Settlement in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

There's a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit about Aaron Carter ... TMZ has learned.

Aaron's ex-fiancée Melanie Martin filed a lawsuit on behalf of their son, Princeton Lyric Carter, back in October 2023 ... claiming Aaron's drowning death was set in motion by doctors, dentists, mental health clinics, and pharmacies that prescribed him various medications.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, one psychiatrist and one mental health clinic named in the lawsuit reached a confidential financial settlement in April.

As we told you ... the suit alleged doctors prescribed Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and Alprazolam with no medical justification and despite knowing Aaron's "mental health and psychiatric condition." The lawsuit claimed the drugs and quantities, along with Aaron's psychiatric issues, should have sounded alarm bells for the various medical professionals.

Aaron died back in November 2022, when his housekeeper found him dead in his bathtub. The official cause of death was Xanax and huffing that led to drowning.