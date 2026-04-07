Aaron Carter’s Mom Loses Fight With Late Pop Star's Ex-Fiancée

Late pop star Aaron Carter’s mom Jane Schenck's fight with his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin over his estate was shut down in court, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied Jane’s effort to block the estate from closing ... finding the estate was insolvent and ordering the distribution of its non-cash assets to Melanie.

Jane believed the trustee in charge had undervalued the value of Aaron’s royalties. She also alleged Melanie had made “illegal withdrawals” from Aaron’s accounts totaling $24,530.

In her filing, Jane said she believed Melanie was a good mother to her grandson Prince, and admitted she herself has played a role in the contentious relationship she has with Melanie.

Jane also told the court she did not want to bring any “legal harm” to Melanie ... but asked that Melanie not be named as trustee of Prince’s trust.

Melanie previously told TMZ, "Jane is uninformed on Aaron’s financials." Melanie said Aaron gave her the LOVE business, "which he said on Instagram Live in the past." She says the couple also had joint accounts.