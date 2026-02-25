Hilary Duff Addresses Ashley Tisdale Drama, Lindsay Lohan Feud on 'Call Her Daddy'

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Hilary Duff is comin' clean about the "toxic" mom group fiasco that took the internet by storm last month ... and is even addressing past drama with Lindsay Lohan!

The "Roommates" singer reflected on all the drama -- new and old -- on her Wednesday appearance on "Call Her Daddy." She first recalls her teenage "nemesis" Lindsay ... who she was often pitted against back in the early aughts -- and with whom she was notoriously involved in a love triangle with the late Aaron Carter.

But, the singer and actress confirmed any beef with LiLo was buried way back in the day ... saying they came to an understanding one night at the club -- and even took a shot together!

Onto more recent drama ... HD addresses the buzz kicked off by Ashley Tisdale saying she was part of a judgmental mom group -- that fans assumed included Hilary, Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor -- and said she "felt used" and "sad" about the whole scenario.

Hilary noted people didn't have to "connect very many dots" and pushed back at the narrative, explaining ... "It sucks to read something that’s not true, and it sucks on behalf of six women and all of their lives."

She even addressed her husband Matthew Koma getting involved in the drama ... it's all in the clip.