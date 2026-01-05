Ashley Tisdale's Article Not About Celeb Group, Denies Being Republican

Ashley Tisdale’s spicy "toxic mom group" exposé sent the internet into full spiral mode -- but TMZ has learned the wild theory that it involved certain celebs or had anything to do with politics is totally off-base... especially since Ashley isn’t even a Republican.

If that wasn't enough, folks jumped to the conclusion that Ashley’s fallout was tied to her being some hardcore MAGA type -- but her rep shuts that down hard, stressing to TMZ it’s completely false, especially since she’s a registered Democrat.

Lastly, they add Ashley penned a beautiful, meaningful essay on a very real issue in mom circles -- pulling from her own experience of being shut out of social hangs so hard from a completely different group of friends, it made her feel like she was right back in high school.