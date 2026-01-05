Ashley Tisdale's Article Not About Celeb Group, Denies Being Republican
Ashley Tisdale’s spicy "toxic mom group" exposé sent the internet into full spiral mode -- but TMZ has learned the wild theory that it involved certain celebs or had anything to do with politics is totally off-base... especially since Ashley isn’t even a Republican.
A rep for Ashley tells TMZ it’s unfortunate her "The Cut" essay -- meant to spotlight her experience with a toxic mom group -- is getting twisted into clickbait... adding there’s zero truth to what online "detectives" think they’ve cracked, especially since the piece wasn’t even about Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff or Meghan Trainor like they're assuming.
If that wasn't enough, folks jumped to the conclusion that Ashley’s fallout was tied to her being some hardcore MAGA type -- but her rep shuts that down hard, stressing to TMZ it’s completely false, especially since she’s a registered Democrat.
Lastly, they add Ashley penned a beautiful, meaningful essay on a very real issue in mom circles -- pulling from her own experience of being shut out of social hangs so hard from a completely different group of friends, it made her feel like she was right back in high school.
Bottom line, this whole thing got blown way out of proportion... and Ashley’s already putting a lid on it, making it clear this was never about Mandy, Hilary, Meghan, or politics -- full stop!