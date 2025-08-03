Mandy Moore Blasts Motorist Who Allegedly Plowed Into Her Family

Mandy Moore is going on the offensive after a motorist allegedly plowed into her family and then drove off.

The singer/actress hopped on her Instagram Stories and posted a message Friday blasting the hit-and-run driver.

Mandy said, “The woman who rear ended my family and then drove off as we pulled over, hope your karma finds you." She added, “Thankfully everyone was ok but what kind of human does that?”

As you may know, Mandy is married to "Dawes" lead singer Taylor Goldsmith and the couple shares 3 young children, two sons and one daughter.

The incident is just the latest headache for Mandy and her family. In January, the L.A. wildfires forced them to evacuate their Pasadena home and crash at a friend's house with their dog and cat.