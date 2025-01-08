Mandy Moore Evacuates With Kids & Pets, Unsure If Home's Still Standing Amid Wildfires
Mandy Moore I'm Evacuated, But I Don't Know If My Home Made It!!!
Mandy Moore was evacuated from her house with her family as wildfires continue to rage across the L.A. area -- she’s safe for now, but has no clue if her Pasadena home survived the flames.
The actress is still in the dark about her home’s fate -- but she expressed her thanks to friends for letting her crash with her 3 children, dogs, and cats.
Mandy’s emotions were understandably raw -- she also thanks first-responders, while feeling completely gutted by the destruction and loss unfolding around her. She included an #EatonFire hashtag in her post, referring to the brush fire that also forced evacuations of elderly residents of a senior center in Pasadena Tuesday night that was caught on video.
Mandy's not alone -- she’s joined by celebs like Ben Affleck, 'Star Wars' icon Mark Hamill and "Schitt’s Creek" star Eugene Levy, who were also evacuated from their homes amid the raging inferno in Pacific Palisades, about 30 miles west of Pasadena.
Meanwhile, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, and many others in the area have tragically lost their homes to the Palisades fire.