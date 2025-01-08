Mandy Moore Evacuates With Kids & Pets, Unsure If Home's Still Standing Amid Wildfires

Mandy Moore was evacuated from her house with her family as wildfires continue to rage across the L.A. area -- she’s safe for now, but has no clue if her Pasadena home survived the flames.

The actress is still in the dark about her home’s fate -- but she expressed her thanks to friends for letting her crash with her 3 children, dogs, and cats.

Mandy’s emotions were understandably raw -- she also thanks first-responders, while feeling completely gutted by the destruction and loss unfolding around her. She included an #EatonFire hashtag in her post, referring to the brush fire that also forced evacuations of elderly residents of a senior center in Pasadena Tuesday night that was caught on video.