Mandy Moore Welcomes Baby Girl, 'Our Very Own Big Three'

We Have Our Own 'Big Three'!!!

Mandy Moore is in full-on celebration mode with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith ... officially welcoming their third child into the world!

The "This Is Us" star paid homage to the show’s "Big Three" siblings as she hopped on IG Wednesday to reveal she and Taylor now have "their own big three," with a black-and-white pic of her cradling her newborn, Louise Everett Goldsmith, in the hospital.

Mandy told fans little Louise arrived happy and healthy, just in time for Virgo season, which wrapped up on September 22. So, it looks like she welcomed her baby over the weekend.

The actress shared her young sons, Gus and Ozzie, are already obsessed with their little sis. As for Mandy and Taylor, they’re over the moon about welcoming their dream girl, and are soaking up every special moment together.

It sounds like the end goal was totally worth it for Mandy, who revealed her third pregnancy was her toughest one yet.