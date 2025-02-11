Mandy Moore Blasts Amazon for Dropping Off Package at In-Law's Burned Down Home

update

4:48 PM PT -- Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly tells TMZ ... "We’ve reached out to Ms. Moore via Instagram to apologize for this and to ask for more information from her in-laws so we're better able to investigate what happened here."

He continues ... "For weeks, we’ve advised those who are delivering on our behalf in southern California to use discretion in areas that were impacted by wildfires – especially if it involves delivering to a damaged home – that clearly didn’t happen here."

Mandy Moore is taking Amazon to task after one of the company's drivers delivered a package to the home of the star's in-laws, which was burned to the ground in the Los Angeles wildfires.

On Tuesday, the actress jumped on her Instagram Stories and posted a pic of the charred remains of her in-law's Pasadena house. The photo contained a brown box -- wrapped in what appears to be an Amazon label -- resting in front of the decimated property.

In the caption, Mandy -- clearly shocked -- didn't hold back her contempt, saying, “Do better, Amazon. Can we not have better discretion than to leave a package at a residence that no longer exists? This is my mother and father in law’s home. Smh.”

But Mandy's in-laws weren't the only ones in the family impacted by the wildfires. Mandy's Altadena home was also damaged by the infernos with only the main section of her house still standing after the fires were put out.