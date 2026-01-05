Ashley Tisdale Quits 'Toxic Mom' Friend Group, Including Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore

Ashley Tisdale admits she's bailed on a toxic mom friend group she slipped into ... a clique that might have included some seriously big celeb names like Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor!

The "High School Musical" star didn’t name names, but says it didn’t take long for things to turn ... with Ashley realizing she was being iced out, leaving her feeling like she was back in high school.

In her essay for "The Cut", Ashley says the snubs were constant -- always met with flimsy excuses -- including one brutal moment when the group even planned a girls hang during her own daughter’s birthday!

Ashley says she first convinced herself she just wasn’t cool enough, before finally confronting the group ... and yeah, it didn’t end well. But she wraps it all with a message to fellow moms: don’t settle -- you deserve to go through motherhood with people who actually like you.