Jessica Simpson Marks 8 Years Sober, Says Alcohol 'Blocked My Dreams'

Jessica Simpson is celebrating a powerful personal milestone ... marking 8 years of sobriety with an emotional message to fans about choosing faith over fear.

The singer took to Instagram on Saturday to reflect on the day she decided to stop drinking, writing that it was the moment she "confronted, confessed, and let go of the self sabotaging parts" of her life that were holding her back.

"Eight years ago today I made the choice to confront, to confess and to let go of the self sabotaging parts of my life that I was choosing," Jessica wrote. "Making that decision allowed me to fully live in the pursuit of God’s purpose for my life."

She went on to describe how alcohol had consumed her peace and creativity ... calling it a spiritual and emotional block that nearly derailed her purpose.

"Alcohol silenced my intuition, blocked my dreams and chased my circulating fears of complacency," she continued. "Today I am clear. Today I am driven by faith."

The mom of three added a powerful message about what true strength looks like, writing, "Both fear and faith are something that we feel and may not see -- I'm so happy I chose faith over fear. It was not in the fight that I found my strength, it was in the surrender."