Britney Spears Spends Christmas with Son Jayden, While Sean Preston Stays with Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears must be feeling "Lucky" ... 'cause she got to spend Christmas with her younger son, Jayden James!

Sources close to the family tell TMZ ... Jayden spent the holiday with the "Toxic" hitmaker, which was all around "great" for the pair. Meanwhile, her older son, Sean Preston, stayed back in Louisiana due to work obligations ... so he celebrated with his aunt, Jamie Lynn Spears, and her family.

The "Zoey 101" alum posted a family pic that showed Sean grinning with his arms around her eldest daughter, Maddie, and his grandmother, Lynne Spears. Also posing in the family snap were Jamie Lynn's husband, Jamie Watson, and their 7-year-old daughter, Ivey.

We know Britney and Jayden have a positive relationship -- back in March, the Princess of Pop posted a video of Jayden playing piano as she cheered him on.

Play video content

And this isn't the first time Sean has hung around Jamie Lynn's family. In September, he and Jayden smiled for a snap with their cousins Maddie and Ivey, which Jamie Lynn shared on Instagram at the time.

Speaking of Maddie ... the 17-year-old was in for a major Christmas surprise when she was gifted a brand-new ATV ... nearly 9 years after her near-fatal ATV accident that left her in a coma.