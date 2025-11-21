Britney Spears Enjoys Day Out at Spa & Winery Near Westlake Village Home

It's Britney, bliss!! That was the vibe as the pop icon stepped out for a little Southern California self-care, hitting up a spa and a winery ... and TBH, she looks like she was living her best pampered life!

The star rolled out in full glam -- rocking a sharp blazer, chic shades, a designer handbag and sky-high heels, tottering out of The Westlake Village Inn on Tuesday ... glass of bubbly in hand, of course.

Britney got an assist with her belongings back to her car before she headed out.

It seems Brit’s in full-on social butterfly mode lately ... remember, she was just snuggled up in bed with Kim and Khloe Kardashian.