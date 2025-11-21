Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Britney Spears Enjoys Day Out at Spa & Winery Near Westlake Village Home

Britney Spears Gimme Gimme More🎶... Bubbly!!! 🥂

By TMZ Staff
Published
britney-spears-backgrid-3
Backgrid

It's Britney, bliss!! That was the vibe as the pop icon stepped out for a little Southern California self-care, hitting up a spa and a winery ... and TBH, she looks like she was living her best pampered life!

The star rolled out in full glam -- rocking a sharp blazer, chic shades, a designer handbag and sky-high heels, tottering out of The Westlake Village Inn on Tuesday ... glass of bubbly in hand, of course.

britney-spears-backgrid-2
Backgrid

Britney got an assist with her belongings back to her car before she headed out.

It seems Brit’s in full-on social butterfly mode lately ... remember, she was just snuggled up in bed with Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

britney-spears-backgrid-1
Backgrid

Her day of pampering out is a solid sighting, too -- Brit’s usually serving lingerie looks and freestyle twirls on IG ... so seeing her out in the wild, switching up the vibe, is a refreshing plot twist!

Related articles