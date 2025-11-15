Kim and Khloé Kardashian Hang Out with Britney Spears

Kim Kardashian just had an epic reunion with Britney Spears ... and Khloé Kardashian joined, too!

Check out the pics Kim posted on her Instagram Story Friday night -- the trio got together for what appears to be a pajama party along with Brit's longtime manager, Cade Hudson.

They posed for 2 selfies together, with the first showing the "Toxic" singer sticking out her tongue as Kim posed with a duck face and peace sign.

They all looked just as blissfully care-free in the second snap, which had Khloé -- dressed in winter-themed pajamas -- taking her turn giving the camera a cheeky tongue-out grin.

As you know, Kim and Britney go way back ... first clicking in the 2000s. The Skims founder watched the "Framing Britney Spears" doc in 2021 and wrote on social media that she felt empathy for the pop star, having first-hand experience with intense media scrutiny herself.

Her post came just months before Britney's controversial conservatorship came to a close following a public fight for her freedom.