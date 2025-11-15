Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim and Khloé Kardashian Hang Out with Britney Spears

Kim and Khloé Kardashian Pajama Party with Britney Spears!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
kim kardashian britney spears main getty
Getty / Instagram @kimkardashian Composite

Kim Kardashian just had an epic reunion with Britney Spears ... and Khloé Kardashian joined, too!

Check out the pics Kim posted on her Instagram Story Friday night -- the trio got together for what appears to be a pajama party along with Brit's longtime manager, Cade Hudson.

kim kardashian britney spears main insta
Instagram / @kimkardashian

They posed for 2 selfies together, with the first showing the "Toxic" singer sticking out her tongue as Kim posed with a duck face and peace sign.

kim kardashian britney spears sub insta 2
Instagram / @kimkardashian

They all looked just as blissfully care-free in the second snap, which had Khloé -- dressed in winter-themed pajamas -- taking her turn giving the camera a cheeky tongue-out grin.

kim kardashian britney spears sub getty swipe
Getty

As you know, Kim and Britney go way back ... first clicking in the 2000s. The Skims founder watched the "Framing Britney Spears" doc in 2021 and wrote on social media that she felt empathy for the pop star, having first-hand experience with intense media scrutiny herself.

Kardashian Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Look Back At It! Launch Gallery

Her post came just months before Britney's controversial conservatorship came to a close following a public fight for her freedom.

It's nice to see them catching up like no time has passed … and it appears no grown-up rules apply!

Related articles