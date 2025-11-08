Britney Spears Returns to Instagram with Lingerie Photo, Life Advice

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram -- and is offering followers advice on setting boundaries alongside a photo of herself in lacy lingerie.

Check out her post from Friday night ... the Princess of Pop posted what appears to be a screenshot from a video that shows her posing in a black and nude lingerie set.

In the caption, she tells fans she's really into the faith-based self-help book "Draw the Circle", which she says gives an "incredible perspective" about how to live within your means.

She adds ... "Get your ballerina 🩰, circle, and own your boundaries. It’s incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer but with so many endless possibilities in life, it’s important to do you and keep it simple."

As we reported, Brit deactivated her account earlier this week after publicly calling out her ex-husband Kevin Federline's memoir, which discusses their relationship and tarnishes her image with allegations of drug use and infidelity.

Play video content Listenin Inc.

Britney has taken a break from the 'gram several times over the last few years, and it's not clear why she decided to ditch it this time.