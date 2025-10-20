Britney Spears Claims She Has Brain Damage

Britney Spears' ex-husband isn't the only one dropping bombshells about her, now Brit herself says she's suffered brain damage.

In a tirade posted Sunday evening, she wrote, "I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago 100 percent ... I have of course moved on from that troubling time in my life and I'm blessed to be alive..."

There's no clarification on which "troubling time" she's talking about, but her "wings" seemed to refer to her shoulder blades -- the rambling post included a pic from behind of Brit on a horse, and a discussion of the move character, Maleficent, having her wings clipped.

Fans will recall the pop icon's 2019 mental health episode which resulted in her being institutionalized, which could be the "brain damage" she's referring to.

She's previously claimed that her 2019 episode left her with permanent nerve damage.

Remember, Britney posted a video of herself dancing in 2022, writing, "I'm dancing in time now Victoria … yes … nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess."

Last week, in an excerpt from K-Fed's book, obtained by People, he alleged Britney drank alcohol while pregnant and on medication, among other things.