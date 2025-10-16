Kevin Federline Reveals Messages Jamie Lynn Spears Sent About Britney's Sons

Kevin Federline claims his wife, Victoria Prince, remains in touch with Britney Spears' family ... and his tell-all memoir features a couple messages he says Victoria got from Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

In excerpts from "You Thought You Knew," obtained by UsWeekly -- Kevin claims Jamie Lynn messaged his wife about Britney "lashing out" on social media at the two boys she shares with Kevin ... Sean Preston and Jayden James.

K-Fed claims Jamie Lynn wrote ... "Honestly, this makes me want to cry because I feel for those boys so much. I’m her little sister by 10 years, and I can’t imagine what her actual children must feel like at times, but I am familiar with the feeling of being a dingy trying to survive in a wave caused by another’s ship, feeling like you have to rescue yourself. I always wanted her to get better, especially for the boys."

Kevin says Jamie Lynn told Victoria she "started to resent" Britney for the way she treated Sean Preston and Jayden James ... and blasted her big sister as being incapable of being accountable.

K-Fed claims the first message continued ... “I’m still trying to come to terms with how she could be so unaware of anything outside of herself. I spent my whole life based around what was best for Britney, and I never wanted to step on any toes as the little sister, so I quietly built my own life and career. I tried to be supportive, but in a way that was healthy for my own well-being."

Britney's second husband claims Jamie Lynn bought one of the boys a piano for Christmas, leading her to send another message to Victoria.

Kevin says the message began ... “Jayden sent me the sweetest message about getting his piano, and it made my heart so happy to hear him so happy. I know I’ve said it so many times, but it’s worth repeating — I’m so thankful the boys have had y’all to raise them to be well-mannered, appreciative and kind boys. Any parent who’s actually raised their children knows that raising kids is the toughest job on Earth, and you both are raising those boys and their siblings while also having to constantly protect and shield them from so much chaos that no one would ever understand unless they lived through it.”

He says Jamie Lynn told his wife there wasn't “enough money or material things in the world” for the boys to be able to repay what Kevin and Victoria did for them when Britney "couldn't be bothered."