Kevin Federline Offered $100K to Launch OnlyFans Career

Kevin Federline's got a six-figure offer on the table ... and all he has to do is launch an OnlyFans page.

The Circle -- an ultra-exclusive private membership club reserved for the top creators on OF -- is telling Britney Spears' ex-husband they will guarantee him $100,000 if he starts an OnlyFans page and uses them for representation and management.

In the offer letter, obtained by TMZ, The Circle says they will help Kevin with everything that goes into OF content creation ... and they make it sound like this will be the easiest $100K he's ever made. The Circle will provide him with production, creative direction, rollout execution, marketing, and account management.

Kevin's no longer getting child support payments from Britney, but he's making money on his upcoming tell-all memoir, "You Thought You Knew" ... and making tons of bombshell claims about their relationship.

Britney's reps say K-Fed is "once again ... profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support ended with Kevin."

Now, Kevin's got an offer to make some big money without dragging Britney through the mud ... and we're told the official offer was sent over to Kevin's attorney this morning. We are told from a source close to Kevin that he has received the offer.