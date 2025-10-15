Kevin Federline Fires Back at Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari

Kevin Federline says he has no respect for Britney Spears' third husband Sam Asghari ... and he's questioning what kind of man Sam is.

K-Fed fired back at Sam in an interview with ET's Kevin Frazier, saying ... "What kind of man gets himself in a situation like the one he got himself into with her?"

Kevin, Britney's second husband and the father of her two kids, is responding after Sam called him out as a "professional father" when one of our photogs asked him about Kevin's book.

K-Fed says Sam has no right to judge him as a father because Sam doesn't have any kids.

The interview comes ahead of Kevin's memoir, "You Thought You Knew," which comes out October 21.

Kevin joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and told us he was alarmed by Britney's behavior post-conservatorship ... but he wouldn't bite when we asked him about Sam.

