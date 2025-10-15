Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Britney Spears Claps Back at Kevin Federline, Sick of His 'Gaslighting'

Britney Spears to Kevin Federline Stop 'Gaslighting' Me to Make a Quick Book Buck!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kevin Federline has been making the media rounds to publicize his new tell-all book about life with ex-wife Britney Spears ... and she's already had enough of his BS!

KFed joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and we asked him if he thought it was a mistake to end the conservatorship ... among a slew of other Brit questions.

RAISING EYEBROWS
Kevin says everyone in the family -- including Britney's two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James -- are concerned for her well-being and he says his new memoir, "You Thought You Knew," is a cry for help to gain support for Britney and their kids.

A few hours later ... Brit got on social media to fire back at Kevin, saying she's over his "constant gaslighting" -- and anyone who knows her, knows he's just trying to make a buck on salacious gossip.

Britney said in part ... "I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys.  Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life.  Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me."

SO ABOUT THAT NIGHT ...
She continued, "With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available. Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here."

Brit made it clear she loves her boys deeply ... adding, "I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same."