Damian Lillard Ex-Wife Kay’La Fires Off Subpoena To His Alleged Baby Mama

Damian Lillard’s ex-wife, Kay'la Lillard, wants to grill a woman she believes may have had a baby with the NBA star ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Kay’La fired off a subpoena asking a woman named Justie Wolf to answer questions about Justie’s child and Damian.

Kay’La wants copies of any communications between the Portland Trail Blazers star and Justie about a child named Aura. She wants Justie to turn over any messages with Damian from when he learned he may be the father of Aura.

The subpoena also requested any paternity test results, any NDA signed over the matter, and any photos of Damian with the kid.

According to court docs, Justie is opposing the request.