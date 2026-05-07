Big Meech Cleared in Paternity Case, Lab Results Show No Match

Big Meech is not the father ... and the DNA test results in a recent paternity suit are definitive.

The Black Mafia Family cofounder's attorney, Alan Soven, tells TMZ ... Meech has been cleared in a paternity case after Labcorp results came back Wednesday showing a 0% probability of paternity.

Soven says the findings confirm what he previously told us ... Meech is not biologically related to the woman who filed the claim, and he adds the case is now expected to be dismissed.

We broke the story ... a woman named Beyla Richard-Flenory filed a paternity action in a Florida court back in December, claiming she had strong reason to believe Meech -- legal name Demetrius Flenory Sr. -- is her biological father.

In court docs, she said the situation caused her "significant emotional distress," alleging she spent years trying to reach members of his family, with mixed reactions ... some believing her, others dismissing her claims.

She also made clear she wasn't seeking financial support, but instead wanted "the truth, acknowledgment, and the dignity that every person deserves."