Lil Meech Responds to 50 Cent Rehab Post, 'Where I'm From ...'

"BMF" star Lil Meech has expanded his portfolio since his hit show and unity with 50 Cent came to a halt ... but he's thinking fashion-forward with his new clothing store!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Lil Meech on Thursday night in Hollywood and he was dripping in some of the threads you'll see at WONCE, his storefront in Miami.

The Detroit-bred actor says the company's mantra is "We Own Nothing Control Everything," and he's nestled up in one of the most affluent parts of Magic City.

As the son of former kingpin-turned-street-icon Big Meech, LM tells us he's always been keen on looking fly, so that's where his focus is currently.

We also asked Meech about 50 Cent's recent posts about him seemingly being in rehab, amid rumors he was battling substance addiction.

Meech hails from Detroit and apparently, it's forever cold in the D ... he says everyone there needs rehab, which includes him.